Merriman Wealth Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $425,420 as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder King Luther Capital Management Has Raised Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 30.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 197,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 854,276 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.13 million, up from 656,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $223.42. About 185,907 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 15,405 shares. Cibc Mkts has 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,736 are owned by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Co. State Street reported 2.3% stake. 4,000 were reported by Shanda Asset Mgmt Hldg Ltd. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 21,400 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1,292 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 76 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. One Ltd holds 0.29% or 913 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bankshares holds 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 874 shares. Money Mngmt Lc invested in 1,222 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Zwj Invest Counsel invested in 302 shares. Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares to 197,420 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simmons 1St Natl Corp (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19,238 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (ACWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc owns 0.8% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 62,375 shares. 17,607 were accumulated by Wendell David Associates. Illinois-based Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 108,804 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bessemer Securities Lc owns 3,950 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 2,180 shares. 591,343 were accumulated by Haverford. 588,526 were reported by Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advisors. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.05% or 13,897 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 321,877 shares stake. Intact Inv Management holds 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 13,300 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,303 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.19% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp has 2.78 million shares for 4.88% of their portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.