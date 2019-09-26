Merriman Wealth Management Maintains Stake in At&T (T); Scharf Investments Has Boosted Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Valuation Declined

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.58. About 6.85 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 19,289 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 14.74M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 107,244 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $122.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 55,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa holds 53,487 shares. The California-based Phocas Finance has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial Mgmt has invested 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stevens First Principles Advsrs has invested 0.99% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 14.31 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fosun Intll has 7,612 shares. World Asset Inc has 113,679 shares. 54,568 are held by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation. Guardian Capital LP has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,968 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,469 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 591,958 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcw Strategic Income Fund In (TSI) by 10,497 shares to 180,217 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,141 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).