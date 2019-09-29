Merriman Wealth Management Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Stock Declined; General Electric Co (Put) (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Nomura Holdings Decreased Its Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 370 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30 million, down from 1,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (GE) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 551,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 623,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 30/05/2018 – Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no ‘bad surprises’ at Zodiac

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 600 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Dorsal Cap Ltd holds 305,000 shares. Pinnacle invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Whittier Trust stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,128 shares. Victory Capital Inc stated it has 100,073 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 5,799 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 782 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 1.40M shares. Vident Invest Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,189 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.13% or 676 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communication reported 986 shares. Blue Financial Incorporated holds 0.64% or 3,393 shares in its portfolio. 35,000 are held by Firsthand Cap Management.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 6,000 shares to 55,500 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver by 199,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: TTD, NFLX, TWLO, AYX – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Roku Looks a Lot Like Netflix Circa 2012 – International Business Times” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Apple’s Hollywood Ambitions Bigger Than Thought – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 17,687 shares to 231,887 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 869,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. The insider Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Com has invested 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kcm Invest Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications accumulated 43.00M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bonness Enterprises holds 110,578 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Lc holds 24,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Management Corporation has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Glenview Bank & Trust Trust Dept holds 0.22% or 49,913 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital Ltd has invested 0.32% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parthenon Limited owns 0.76% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 339,741 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Blackrock holds 512.74 million shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 11,600 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Boeing – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons the Dow Will Hit 100,000 in 15 Years – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Why GE’s Earnings Beat Wasn’t Really A Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.