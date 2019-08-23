Merriman Wealth Management Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $24.72 Million as Share Value Rose; Johnson Financial Group Trimmed Its International Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $352,923

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,616 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 16,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 1.95M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $200.63. About 1.48M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,811 were accumulated by Papp L Roy & Assoc. Wade G W And reported 9,802 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,008 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chatham Cap holds 0.11% or 3,113 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,228 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.46% stake. Wetherby Asset Management holds 16,922 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 1,520 shares. 5,229 are held by Capstone Finance Advsr Inc. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.80M shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested in 0.5% or 3.82M shares. Highstreet Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 167,903 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.40 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,153 shares to 103,264 shares, valued at $29.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Becker Capital reported 104,314 shares stake. Taurus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,407 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 48,460 are held by Covington Capital. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.24% or 55,847 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn holds 686,706 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.25% stake. State Street Corporation reported 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rockland Tru has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 8,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares to 168,975 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).