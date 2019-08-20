Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 5.70M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO wants to meet black men arrested in U.S. cafe, apologize; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 19/04/2018 – Black men arrested at Starbucks want change in U.S. racial attitudes; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales perk up but outlook uncertain; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 51,320 shares as the company's stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 197,201 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 145,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 267,782 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Greenbrier Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report – PRNewswire" on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Greenbrier To Expand Arkansas Tank Car Facility – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Greenbrier Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "When Should You Buy The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Greenbrier Will Overpay For ARI Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 12,387 shares. Earnest invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 44,062 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 97,846 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 43,596 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 57,758 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 780,075 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 27,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Raymond James & Associates reported 11,194 shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co has 10,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares to 69,222 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.86M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.