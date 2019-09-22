Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Walmart (WMT) as Valuation Rose; Cummins (CMI) Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lifted Position by $41.91 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 246 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 27,303 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65B, up from 27,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 172.77% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 319 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 3,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, down from 3,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.66M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD; 22/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CONFIRMS SALE OF ENTIRE STAKE IN FLIPKART TO WALMART; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 12/05/2018 – Flipkart Investors Could Force Walmart to Take Company Public; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 90,135 shares to 112,985 shares, valued at $32.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 26,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (NYSE:BFAM) by 500 shares to 7,158 shares, valued at $394.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,189 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

