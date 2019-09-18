Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $312,064; Valuation Rose; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut Southern Company (SO) Holding by $1.36 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 2,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 12,423 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 15,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 14.10 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 07/05/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING – CO, GE SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SOFTWARE AGREEMENT MAKING CO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR GE’S FLOW SIMULATOR SOFTWARE; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: TRYING TO `MANAGE DOWN’ GE CAPITAL INSURANCE EXPOSURE; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE…; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 24,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 62,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 1.08M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Shares for $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 425 shares to 32,118 shares, valued at $50.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hourglass Limited Liability Com holds 14,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth has invested 0.22% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Trust Of Virginia Va holds 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 76,250 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Fincl accumulated 1,000 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.3% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Capital Advisors Ok holds 0.01% or 22,708 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 21,534 shares. Wespac Advisors invested in 0.1% or 12,249 shares. Excalibur Mngmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stone Run Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.1% stake. Kistler has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Goldman Sachs Group holds 40.43 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,700 are held by Gam Hldg Ag. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 61,058 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moors & Cabot holds 58,036 shares. 6.13 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Fmr Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Midwest Comml Bank Division has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co reported 4,300 shares. 58,786 were accumulated by Da Davidson &. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9,820 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department reported 41,187 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp reported 14,960 shares stake. Bath Savings Communications owns 7,870 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 149,434 shares.