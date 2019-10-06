Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed By $1.24 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Invesco LTD Trimmed By $843,246 Its Manulife Finl (MFC) Position

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 8.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 1,621 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 16,563 shares with $12.68 million value, down from 18,184 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $288.26B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME

Invesco Ltd decreased Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) stake by 0.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Invesco Ltd analyzed 46,847 shares as Manulife Finl Corp (MFC)'s stock declined 1.26%. The Invesco Ltd holds 8.24 million shares with $149.75M value, down from 8.28M last quarter. Manulife Finl Corp now has $34.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 952,721 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Invesco Ltd increased Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) stake by 38,451 shares to 330,007 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Gms Inc stake by 184,209 shares and now owns 368,117 shares. Wingstop Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.20’s average target is 17.73% above currents $68.97 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $82 target in Friday, October 4 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mondrian Investment has 1.85% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.66% or 77,432 shares. Moreover, Schaller Invest Gp has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 36,510 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,609 shares. 28,359 are owned by Bowen Hanes & Incorporated. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 4,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Retail Bank has 17,224 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 449,556 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Co accumulated 0.47% or 8,938 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has 1.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qci Asset Ny holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 253,556 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80B for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.