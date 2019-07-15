Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $24.72 Million; Stock Declined; Pdt Partners Raised Holding in Bruker (BRKR)

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $177.18. About 1.87 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Bruker Corp (BRKR) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 8,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,100 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 180,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Bruker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 240,401 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 34.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING FOR A NEW USE OF THE BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM FOR THE IDENTIFICATION OF CANDIDA AURIS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 07/05/2018 – Bruker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 14/05/2018 – Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™; 20/04/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING FOR NEW BRUKER MALDI BIOTYPER CA SYSTEM USE

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has 1,150 shares. 12,443 are owned by Tdam Usa Inc. St Johns Invest Mngmt Com Lc has invested 1.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ohio-based Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 25,932 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Altfest L J & Communication holds 7,608 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 29,984 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,124 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 9,595 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel owns 1,090 shares. 70,267 are owned by Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Brandes Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 26,286 shares. West Chester has 6,884 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 26,678 shares. Yorktown Co reported 5,000 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares to 197,420 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.34 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 42,427 shares to 103,500 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 26,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,500 shares, and cut its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI).

