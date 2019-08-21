Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 3,795 shares with $6.76 million value, down from 4,034 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $891.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos considers these 3 CEOs his role models; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – The bill follows efforts by Trump to increase tariffs on Chinese goods while also going after Amazon for supposedly hurting the Post Office; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts

Among 2 analysts covering Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Health has $84 highest and $71 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 15.09% above currents $67.34 stock price. Magellan Health had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) latest ratings:

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $71 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Initiate

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 22.06% above currents $1801.38 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability has 3.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,271 shares. Essex Fin Inc accumulated 4,284 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 977,767 shares or 6.93% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,980 shares or 6.01% of the stock. Concorde Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bloom Tree Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 18,864 shares. Madrona Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 198 shares stake. The California-based Aspiriant Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Inv Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.03% or 4,159 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Ashford Management has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfe Counsel stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jnba Advsr owns 1,098 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.89% or 770 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Com invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atwood & Palmer holds 0.12% or 464 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.83 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 63,698 shares to 197,420 valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) stake by 65,479 shares and now owns 75,663 shares. Ishares Tr (IJJ) was raised too.

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the healthcare management business in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare segment engages in the management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program services; management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management; and the integrated management of physical, behavioral, and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations comprising individuals with serious mental illness, dual eligibles, long-term services and supports, and other populations with unique and often complex healthcare needs. It has a 122.88 P/E ratio. This segment provides its healthcare services through its comprehensive network of medical and behavioral health professionals, clinics, hospitals, and ancillary service providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Magellan Health, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 63,633 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 131,822 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Dean Cap has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 6,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dean Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 89,236 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Sei owns 31,634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Engaged Capital Ltd Llc reported 227,558 shares. Group has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 18,280 shares. Assetmark has 27 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 197,707 shares. Kestrel Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 112,875 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 29,268 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 299,549 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

