Merriman Wealth Management Has Lifted By $525,000 Its Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position; Shorts at W.W. Grainger (GWW) Raised By 5.15%

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)’s stock rose 5.54%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 15,000 shares with $1.59M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 7,354 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 23/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Sangamo Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – SANGAMO: CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SENIOR EXECUTIVE HAD DATA SECURITY BREACH; 16/05/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – IND ENABLES BIOVERATIV TO INITIATE PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL TO ASSESS SAFETY OF BIVV003 IN ADULTS WITH SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS – SEES USING NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO SUPPORT OWN, PARTNERED GENE THERAPY, GENOME EDITING, CELL THERAPY, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 08/05/2018 – SANGAMO 1Q LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. EPS 25C; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering

W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) had an increase of 5.15% in short interest. GWW’s SI was 2.86 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.15% from 2.72 million shares previously. With 485,400 avg volume, 6 days are for W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s short sellers to cover GWW’s short positions. The SI to W.W. Grainger Inc’s float is 6.34%. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $290.48. About 2,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) stake by 11,443 shares to 13,141 valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VV) stake by 333 shares and now owns 30,277 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold SGMO shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.13 million shares or 14.12% more from 64.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $15.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 19.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -1.63% below currents $290.48 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Monday, July 29 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities.