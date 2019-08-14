Merriman Wealth Management Has Decreased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Celanese (CE) Last Week

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 3,795 shares with $6.76 million value, down from 4,034 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $902.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08 million shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 15/05/2018 – Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that Seattle city revenue growth over the last 7 years “far outpaces the Seattle population increase over the same time period. The city does not have a revenue problem – it has a spending efficiency problem; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $12500 target. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $115 target. Barclays Capital maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $118.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Alembic Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.52% above currents $1824.34 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 9,206 shares to 14,753 valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) stake by 65,479 shares and now owns 75,663 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 313 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,191 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,122 shares. Swedbank has 3.61% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 426,654 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.73% or 1,087 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 2.28% or 100,501 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 73,679 shares stake. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx has 3,758 shares. First Merchants stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telemus Limited Liability holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,896 shares. Capstone has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,371 shares. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Company holds 10,971 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hengehold Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 352 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 287 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & reported 56,600 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.04% or 5,490 shares. 88,475 were accumulated by Citigroup. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 9,567 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 9,350 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership reported 2.19 million shares stake. Delphi Ma invested in 14,387 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 743,518 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Nomura Asset Management Company Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 22,397 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Commerce reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.44% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2.81 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3.11M shares.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock increased 2.14% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.12 million shares traded or 12.54% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com