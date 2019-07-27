Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $323,676 as Stock Price Rose; Swedbank Holding in Ecolab (ECL) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Swedbank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 55,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.81M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Of Vermont invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 4,181 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rench Wealth has 0.35% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 1.42% or 150,750 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 413 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,758 shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 308,818 shares. Nomura Inc owns 8,769 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd owns 34,833 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 136 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.06 million shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $273.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 524,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Varma Vivek C sold $3.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 50,000 shares. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 5,194 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors reported 0.04% stake. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 58,739 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman stated it has 32,669 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 23,296 shares. Cordasco Ntwk owns 575 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Carderock holds 1.23% or 40,410 shares in its portfolio. Blume Mgmt Inc invested 0.27% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.91% or 31,635 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 1.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 774,770 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,000 shares. Reik Lc holds 0.82% or 40,280 shares.