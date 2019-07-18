Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $3.62 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Stock Value Declined

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 25.28M shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 137.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.86M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.85M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 3.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 253,336 shares to 7,327 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,713 shares, and cut its stake in Fitbit Inc.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “President of Dayton region’s largest company announces departure – Dayton Business Journal” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares holds 0.15% or 21,698 shares. Federated Pa owns 666,767 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,583 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 32,400 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Trust Com Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 8,133 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability Company reported 23,318 shares. 291,005 are owned by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Aqr Management Ltd holds 0.25% or 4.00 million shares in its portfolio. 60,524 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. 150 are held by Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The New York-based Shikiar Asset has invested 1.66% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny has 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wright Service holds 48,394 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares to 197,420 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).