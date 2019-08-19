Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Barrett Asset Management Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake by $357,136; Market Valuation Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $24.52 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.09. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 3,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 392,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.73 million, up from 388,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 6.25 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 10/04/2018 – SPIRE INC SR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $61; 04/04/2018 – Frugal JPMorgan Gearhead Won’t Overpay for Muscle Cars or Bonds; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: ONE DAY WILL SEE JPMORGAN WITH LARGE TOWER IN CHINA; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares to 107,098 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zebra Cap Limited Co reported 210 shares. Valinor Management LP invested in 58,132 shares. 296,198 are held by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. Bluestein R H & reported 5.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackhill Inc accumulated 0.31% or 1,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 1.84 million shares. Smith Moore & invested in 0.5% or 1,170 shares. Generation Inv Management Llp reported 103,786 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. 443 are held by Burke & Herbert Bancorporation. 197 are owned by Mcf Advsr Limited Co. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 31,073 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,669 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.39% or 1,022 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.45 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In C (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,290 shares to 254,812 shares, valued at $40.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,544 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment has 770,619 shares. Dana Invest reported 1.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greenhaven Associate Incorporated holds 8.94% or 4.97 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 172,900 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Garland Cap Management Inc has invested 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Etrade Limited Liability accumulated 0.22% or 76,309 shares. The New York-based Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Birinyi Associate has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Financial Architects has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Interstate Commercial Bank has 92,083 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.72% stake. 4,174 were accumulated by Bender Robert &. Clark Estates Inc New York has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 572 shares. Moneta Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.19% or 1,205 shares in its portfolio.