Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Kennametal (KMT) Shorts Increased By 3.77%

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 99.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 1,194 shares with $227,000 value, down from 131,280 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $108.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $181.5. About 3.52M shares traded or 26.19% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis

Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) had an increase of 3.77% in short interest. KMT’s SI was 3.34 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.77% from 3.22M shares previously. With 866,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT)’s short sellers to cover KMT’s short positions. The SI to Kennametal Inc’s float is 4.21%. The stock decreased 6.06% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 1.10M shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Kennametal Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,552 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment reported 736,143 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 49,800 shares. Tinicum Incorporated invested 35.28% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Jag has 11,242 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 1,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moller Ser invested 0.1% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Massachusetts Services Ma invested in 917,116 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Advsrs Lc owns 0.09% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 26,164 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 703 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.48% or 327,666 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc invested in 0.02% or 5,450 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kennametal has $4700 highest and $3000 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is 25.60% above currents $31.45 stock price. Kennametal had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) rating on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $42 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of KMT in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets initiated Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Thursday, March 14. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $228 target. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 26,992 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. 22,977 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp. Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,182 shares. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sigma Planning invested in 0.14% or 12,900 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Valueworks Ltd reported 5.08% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 49.39 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 107,872 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 1,278 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 48,976 shares. 1,620 are held by Chatham Capital Gp Inc. 7,348 were reported by Wealthquest. Fort LP accumulated 11,460 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJJ) stake by 19,179 shares to 24,834 valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) stake by 65,479 shares and now owns 75,663 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was raised too.

