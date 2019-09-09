Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $425,420; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Advisory Alpha Has Cut Stake by $7.56 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 97 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 2,655 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.85M, down from 2,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 11,434 shares to 15,795 shares, valued at $1.03B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 62,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,062 shares in its portfolio. 5,600 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Cadence Bancorporation Na invested in 0.42% or 13,393 shares. Garland Management Incorporated accumulated 59,175 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust owns 1.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 90,302 shares. Lsv Asset reported 6.42M shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc owns 13,253 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Co reported 0.68% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bp Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Leavell reported 69,294 shares stake. Logan Capital Management has invested 0.63% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated invested in 0.46% or 26,971 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corporation stated it has 25,924 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Citigroup has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Big Pharma kills signature drug at center of $5.8 billion South S.F. deal – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.65 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mgmt Grp holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 147 shares. Sky Invest Grp Inc Lc stated it has 874 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. National Bank Of The West owns 11,013 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.57% or 6,544 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 7,153 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Cap Rech Global Invsts has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth holds 0.15% or 1,470 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Tru Com has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 20,113 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company. Arrow Finance Corporation invested in 3.63% or 8,805 shares. White Elm Capital Lc owns 9,902 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,227 shares. 4,867 are held by Fdx Advsrs Incorporated.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares to 107,098 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.