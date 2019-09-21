Merriman Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $468,082 as Stock Price Declined; As Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso (HDB) Valuation Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso (HDB) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 83,750 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, up from 79,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Limited Adr F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 231.54% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,311 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 16,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40M shares traded or 75.62% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 133,684 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,584 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Washington-based Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 31,999 are owned by Martin And Commerce Tn. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 18,775 shares stake. Doheny Asset Management Ca, California-based fund reported 27,819 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 157,503 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dubuque Bancorp Tru has 70,509 shares. 21,027 are held by Marietta Inv Ltd Llc. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.68% or 7.46M shares in its portfolio. Credit Cap Invs Limited Liability owns 50,000 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Lc has 5,428 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wms Limited Liability has 21,294 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.