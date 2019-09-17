Merriman Wealth Management Has Boosted Its First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Stake by $4.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Valuation Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Increased Holding

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 11,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 31,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, up from 19,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 32,936 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 196,255 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55 million, up from 153,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 5.23 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 1,159 shares to 92,072 shares, valued at $52.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,779 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 481 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Glenmede Company Na owns 105 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Limited Liability holds 86,469 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.77M shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 3,196 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp invested 0% in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 3,856 shares stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 0% or 6,043 shares in its portfolio. 16,604 were reported by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Swiss Bankshares reported 75,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,050 were reported by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5,173 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 127,500 shares to 655,449 shares, valued at $54.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,491 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill accumulated 35,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 49 shares. Washington Trust reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 157,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking, Japan-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Empyrean Capital LP holds 0.22% or 129,558 shares. Millennium Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.69 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 671,524 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Natixis has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mariner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 348,019 shares.

