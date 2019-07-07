Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.62 Million; Oasis Pete New (OAS) Shareholder Hap Trading Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55M, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 88.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 267,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,936 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 303,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 5.66 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.10 million for 25.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 112,085 shares to 365,762 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 129,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 34,745 shares. Enterprise Serv invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 10.06M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com reported 67,293 shares. 121 were reported by Shelton Mgmt. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Victory Cap Mgmt has 3.90 million shares. Pnc Finance Services Grp reported 9,790 shares. 1,175 are held by Huntington Bancorporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 56,608 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.26M shares. New York-based Spark Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.01% stake. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 47,900 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 63,698 shares to 197,420 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru invested in 63,583 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 2,832 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund reported 152,538 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,398 shares. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,111 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 119,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.85M shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.19M are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Company. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division stated it has 613,567 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 0.67% stake. Ruffer Llp reported 47,001 shares stake. 72,392 were accumulated by Lincoln Natl Corporation.

