Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Silverback Asset Management Holds Stake in Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 44,966 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 10.51 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 19,179 shares to 24,834 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.