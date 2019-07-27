Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $24.72 Million; Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Its Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Position by $2.99 Million; Stock Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 122,917 shares traded or 18.51% up from the average. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has risen 7.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 576,720 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). City Of London Invest Mgmt Communications Ltd has 90,669 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 13,046 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 31,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 572,855 shares in its portfolio. Rivernorth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.21% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Us Natl Bank De holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fin Serv Group Incorporated has 2,956 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company has 248,485 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares to 14,753 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

