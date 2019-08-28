Merriman Wealth Management Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $323,676; TABCORP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (TABCF) Sellers Increased By 0.46% Their Shorts

TABCORP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TABCF) had an increase of 0.46% in short interest. TABCF’s SI was 1.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.46% from 1.98M shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1329 days are for TABCORP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TABCF)’s short sellers to cover TABCF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 1,200 shares traded or 145.40% up from the average. Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TABCF) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 13.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 27,352 shares with $2.03M value, down from 31,726 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 94,288 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel holds 3,698 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 6,561 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 32,121 shares. Essex Inv Management Limited holds 21,906 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 724,802 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Intersect Lc reported 5,353 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Front Barnett Assocs Lc holds 0.09% or 7,724 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 1.51 million shares stake. Country Trust Bank owns 960 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.24% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cookson Peirce & Communication holds 53,501 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisor Ltd stated it has 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 60,418 shares to 69,222 valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) stake by 87,508 shares and now owns 107,098 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.15% below currents $96.09 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11. Citigroup maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.