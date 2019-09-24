Merriman Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $9.30 Million; Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 4,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $174.84. About 6.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.99M, down from 32,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 23/03/2018 – Apple Plans To Introduce Low-cost Ipads To Win Back Share Of Education Market: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 90,135 shares to 112,985 shares, valued at $32.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 12,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 5,091 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Finance owns 66,352 shares. Colony Gru Lc invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Skylands Capital Limited Company holds 8.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 303,850 shares. United Kingdom-based Horseman Ltd has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,404 are owned by Scharf Lc. Drexel Morgan And Com invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Logan Capital Management has 4.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 365,501 shares. Lbmc Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 3,721 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aperio Group Limited Company reported 3.48M shares. Menora Mivtachim accumulated 378,250 shares. White Pine Investment accumulated 2.37% or 25,356 shares. Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Llc reported 2,872 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.38% or 2.43 million shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

