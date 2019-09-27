Merriman Wealth Management Cut Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $307,552 as Stock Price Declined; Marchex (MCHX) Shares Declined While Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 16 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.64M, down from 3,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 73,522 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX)

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marchex Launches Sales Edge, an AI-Based Product Suite to Drive Increased Sales for Enterprise and Local Businesses – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marchex (MCHX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marchex AI Innovators Featured at Two International Artificial Intelligence Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

