Merriman Wealth Management Cut Amgen (AMGN) Position; Shorts at Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Raised By 2.72%

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 99.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 1,194 shares with $227,000 value, down from 131,280 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $123.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 2.97 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) had an increase of 2.72% in short interest. AXSM’s SI was 5.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.72% from 5.73M shares previously. With 1.27M avg volume, 5 days are for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s short sellers to cover AXSM’s short positions. The SI to Axsome Therapeutics Inc’s float is 28.4%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 394,365 shares traded. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has risen 880.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 880.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXSM News: 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – IDMC ALSO REVIEWED AVAILABLE SAFETY INFORMATION FROM STUDY AND INDICATED AXS-05 APPEARED SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED; 26/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces Positive Outcome of Interim Analysis of STRIDE-1 Phase 3 Trial of AXS-05 in Treatment Resistant Depression; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Appoints Nick Pizzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 19/04/2018 – AXSOME NAMES PIZZIE TO CFO, SAYS GOLUBIESKI TO RESIGN; 11/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners’ 2018 CNS Day; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS ANTICIPATED SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR EFFICACY; 26/04/2018 – AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC – INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS TRIAL CONTINUATION; 12/03/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Presents Scientific Rationale for the Development of AXS-05 at the 20th Annual Meeting of the American Soci; 23/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of AXS-05 in Smoking Cessation; 19/04/2018 – Axsome Therapeutics: Pizzie’s Appointment Effective May 16

Among 2 analysts covering Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axsome Therapeutics has $25 highest and $25 lowest target. $25’s average target is 0.56% above currents $24.86 stock price. Axsome Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AXSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $855.65 million. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain.

More notable recent Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AXSM, STZ, JBHT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc (AXSM) CEO Herriot Tabuteau on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “How the 10 Best Stocks From Last Year Hold Up Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $218.22’s average target is 5.93% above currents $206 stock price. Amgen Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 290,000 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Co Ny holds 0.12% or 6,602 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.96 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 314,121 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Notis owns 1.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,957 shares. Citigroup holds 0.12% or 672,220 shares. The New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.12% or 36,395 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,380 shares. 203,317 are owned by Gotham Asset. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based United Cap Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ifrah Fincl Services Incorporated holds 2,217 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 0.96% or 250,010 shares. Moreover, Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 3.14% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 26,992 shares.