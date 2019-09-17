Merriman Wealth Management Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $468,082; Shorts at I-ON DIGITAL (IONI) Raised By 4466.67%

I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI) had an increase of 4466.67% in short interest. IONI’s SI was 13,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4466.67% from 300 shares previously. With 43,400 avg volume, 0 days are for I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI)’s short sellers to cover IONI’s short positions. The stock increased 8.52% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1. About 30,000 shares traded or 96.54% up from the average. I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONI) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Merriman Wealth Management Llc acquired 827 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Merriman Wealth Management Llc holds 17,311 shares with $9.81M value, up from 16,484 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $247.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 5.97 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann Bancorp reported 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fagan Associates Inc owns 13,314 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 192,600 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 1.18% or 63,563 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 229,170 shares. Srb stated it has 8,028 shares. Wright Invsts stated it has 6,547 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 15.43 million shares or 0.95% of the stock. Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 2.23M shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv accumulated 20,079 shares. Service Automobile Association owns 3.65 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Security Bancorp Of So Dak holds 29,446 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adirondack Trust invested in 1.35% or 33,935 shares. 23,269 are owned by Albert D Mason.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 3.56% above currents $59.87 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,347 shares to 26,491 valued at $78.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 112 shares and now owns 824 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX) was reduced too.