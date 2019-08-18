Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) to pay $1.50 on Sep 5, 2019; Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised By $933,450 Its Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) Position

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) is expected to pay $1.50 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:MACK) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $1.50 dividend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current price of $6.55 translates into 22.90% yield. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 13,445 shares traded. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) has risen 22.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MACK News: 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Had Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities of $76.3M at March 31; 09/04/2018 – Merrimack to Present Preclinical Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE CLINICAL READOUTS EXPECTED IN 2018, INCLUDING DATA FROM TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 STUDIES; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 12/03/2018 – Merrimack Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACK); 12/03/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 89c; 04/04/2018 – NH Dept of AMF: Merrimack Co. 4H Livestock Club-Livestock Judging /Clinic; 12/03/2018 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Expects to Report Top-Line Data From SHERLOC Trial 2H 201

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) stake by 182.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 22,225 shares as Morgan Stanley Com New (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 34,389 shares with $1.45 million value, up from 12,164 last quarter. Morgan Stanley Com New now has $66.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.74 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Cybersecurity firm Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – INDIA MATERIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IF LOWER US STEEL IMPORTS LEAD TO EXCESS STEEL GLOBALLY, THERE COULD BE POTENTIAL RISK TO GLOBAL & INDIAN STEEL PRICES; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s “Engines” Power Up; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 08/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company has market cap of $87.44 million. The firm is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

More notable recent Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mack-Cali’s (CLI) Q2 FFO Misses Estimates on Low Revenues – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Canbiola Names Johnny J. Mack as Interim Chief Operating Officer and Director – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty (FRT) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Stanley has $61 highest and $56 lowest target. $58.50’s average target is 46.47% above currents $39.94 stock price. Morgan Stanley had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.