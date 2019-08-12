Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) to pay $1.50 on Sep 5, 2019; Matrix Capital Management Company LP Decreased By $82.13 Million Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) is expected to pay $1.50 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:MACK) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $1.50 dividend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current price of $6.78 translates into 22.12% yield. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 35,962 shares traded. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) has risen 22.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MACK News: 27/03/2018 – Merrimack Village District and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Reach Settlement Agreement; 09/04/2018 – Commense Appoints Edward J. “Tad” Stewart as President and Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Had Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities of $76.3M at March 31; 12/03/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 89c; 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $13.1M; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.7% Position in Merrimack; 12/03/2018 – Merrimack Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $17.8M

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 60.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp sold 1.83 million shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Matrix Capital Management Company Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $54.64M value, down from 3.03 million last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.86B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.79 million shares traded or 60.95% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co. Ltd. | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/03/2018; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Brandon Snow Named Chief Revenue Officer; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q ADJ. EPS 38C, EST. 34C; ADJ. REV. BEATS EST; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought 100,000 shares worth $4.30M.

