Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK) to pay $1.50 on Sep 5, 2019; Glenview Capital Management Has Trimmed By $12.00 Million Its Meritor (MTOR) Position

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) is expected to pay $1.50 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:MACK) shareholders before Sep 6, 2019 will receive the $1.50 dividend. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current price of $6.74 translates into 22.26% yield. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dividend has Aug 28, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 53,929 shares traded. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) has risen 22.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MACK News: 08/05/2018 – MERRIMACK PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE CLINICAL READOUTS EXPECTED IN 2018, INCLUDING DATA FROM TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 2 STUDIES; 12/03/2018 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Expects to Report Top-Line Data From SHERLOC Trial 2H 201; 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Had Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities of $76.3M at March 31; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.33; 16/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC – DELA COVERS TRANSFER OF SHIRE’S ONCOLOGY BUSINESS INCLUDING IN-MARKET PRODUCTS ONCASPAR , EX-U.S. RIGHTS TO ONIVYDE; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 22/04/2018 – DJ Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACK); 09/04/2018 – Merrimack to Present Preclinical Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $13.1M

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Meritor Inc (MTOR) stake by 7.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as Meritor Inc (MTOR)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 7.70M shares with $156.68 million value, down from 8.30 million last quarter. Meritor Inc now has $1.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 535,376 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 01/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces Collaboration with Peterbilt on All-Electric Class 8 Trucks; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company has market cap of $89.98 million. The firm is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MTOR shares while 58 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 76.61 million shares or 2.39% more from 74.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) for 24,777 shares. Rmb Capital Lc holds 138,960 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.15% or 4.67 million shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag reported 0.05% stake. Gemmer Asset Management Llc stated it has 875 shares. Kennedy Capital Management has 53,710 shares. 1.03 million were reported by Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR). Ftb Inc holds 90 shares. 541,644 are owned by Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp. Robotti Robert holds 0.39% or 54,060 shares in its portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 58,645 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 63,777 shares to 940,778 valued at $76.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 3.31 million shares and now owns 4.29M shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was raised too.