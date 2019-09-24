Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

This is a contrast between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4981.97 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.15 and its 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 98.75%. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.