Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is a contrast between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.74 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.15. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.