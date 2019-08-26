Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.77 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.3 which is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $108.25 consensus price target and a 10.92% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.