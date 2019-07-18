Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Immunic Inc. on the other hand, has 3.91 beta which makes it 291.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 1.9% respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.09%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Immunic Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.