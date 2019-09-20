Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.77 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.15. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $57.5, while its potential upside is 57.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.