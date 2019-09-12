Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 6.69 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 115.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 8.7%. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.