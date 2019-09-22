Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 18.40 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.