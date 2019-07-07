Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

We are contrasting Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.90 N/A 2.73 24.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 consensus price target and a 41.20% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.5% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.