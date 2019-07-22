Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.47 beta.

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 289.11% potential upside.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 12.4%. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.09%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

On 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.