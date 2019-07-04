Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 6 530.90 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta, while its volatility is 137.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 219.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 73.6% respectively. Insiders owned 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.