Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 17.19M -3.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 155,791,926.63% -46.2% -31.9% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 157,996,323.53% -75.9% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.4 and 11.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 128.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.9% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.57% 0.95% 15.73% -21.53% -35.75% -31.18%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -31.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.