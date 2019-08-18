Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility and Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.15 and it happens to be 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 11.99% and its average price target is $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 75.6% respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 11.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.