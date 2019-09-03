Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Contrasting side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.