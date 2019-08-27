Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparing side by side

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta and it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 66.4% respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.