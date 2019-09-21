Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.15 beta. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.09 beta and it is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.