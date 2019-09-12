Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Comparison side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1165.44 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta, while its volatility is 115.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.2% and 5.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.