Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Comparison side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Personalis Inc. 23 9.50 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.2% and 48.6% respectively. 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance while Personalis Inc. has -37.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.