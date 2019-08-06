Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Comparison side by side

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.