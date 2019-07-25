Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) Contrasting side by side

Both Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2 331.55 N/A -0.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 0.00% -66.8% -23%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Kadmon Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.43% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Kadmon Holdings Inc. 2.23% -9.49% 4.09% -13.26% -37.94% 10.1%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kadmon Holdings Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, a rho-associated coiled-coil kinase2 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of autoimmune, fibrotic, and neurodegenerative diseases; Tesevatinib, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical studies for use in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, as well as for treating autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and KD034 that is used for the treatment of WilsonÂ’s disease, a genetic liver disease. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Chiromics, LLC; VIVUS, Inc.; MeiraGTx Limited; AbbVie Inc.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.; and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.