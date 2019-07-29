Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 19.89 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Risk and Volatility

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.09%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.4% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.